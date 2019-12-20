Twin Atlantic announce January 2020 album launch shows

Following the release of their spectacular new single ‘Barcelona’, Twin Atlantic have announced that they will play a string of special UK album launch shows in January in the lead up to the release of their fourth album, ‘Power’ – out January 24 on Virgin EMI.

Alongside their sold out Scottish dates in March, the band are playing album launch shows at:

Wednesday. January 29 - Dundee Beat Generator

Thursday, January 30 - Glasgow, King Tuts (Early show)

Thursday, January 30 - Glasgow, King Tuts (Late show)

Sunday, February 2 Edinburgh, The Caves

A swelling mixture of emotion and colour and Jack Saunders’ track of the week, ‘Barcelona’ is as pulsating as it is anthemic.

Speaking on the themes of the track, frontman Sam McTrusty said: “This is a love song about being in a film loop - a kaleidoscope of ideas and memories and the first song I’ve tried to write in a vignette style like this.

“It’s inspired by the unusual arpeggio mono synth part we fell in love with at the opening of the track. It sounds like a mistake and reminded me of when you would see old movie projector reels glitch and fail. It’s romantic and cinematic.

“It makes fun of love but also puts it up high on a pedestal.”

Tapping into their LCD Soundsystem fandom, and acknowledging the influence of Depeche Mode, POWER is eight punchy tracks and two compelling interludes. No fat, no fuss, all fire, made by a band plugging in, turning it up and taking charge.

The message: here are their new songs, take them – and the band – as you find them.

After ten years, Twin Atlantic got their Glasgow studio fully up-and-running.

They gigged for thrills, and used the money to fund the album they wanted to make. They took charge of production. And only then, when all that was done and dusted, did they sign a new record deal. Yes, they had to do everything themselves – and they’d have had it no other way.

For tickets, click here