World-class art exhibitions on screen at Giffnock’s Eastwood Park

Eastwood Park Theatre is bringing some of the world’s greatest art exhibitions, artists and galleries to its big screen this year.

Exhibition on Screen is a ground-breaking series of award-winning films and grants exclusive access and insight into some of the world’s most famous and celebrated artists.

Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait is first on the line up, showing on the theatre’s big screen on January 26.

For the first time in history, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, is bringing together Lucian Freud’s self portraits.

The exhibition is presented by multi award-winning documentary filmmaker Phil Grabsky and will display more than 50 paintings, prints and drawings from one of the most celebrated painters of our time.

A spokesperson from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure said: “We’re thrilled to bring Exhibition on Screen to Eastwood Park in 2020 and to start with Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait.

“The film is sure to be a fascinating, informative and unique insight into the world of an incredible artist. I hope that the audience will enjoy the experience of viewing Freud’s works on the big screen and learning about his captivating approach to portraiture.”

The theatre has also scheduled an Exhibition on Screen focused on Frida Kahlo, one of the most endearing and arguably the world’s favourite female artists of the 20th Century. Featuring interviews with world-renowned Kahlo curators, Exhibition on Screen explores the extraordinary symbolism in Frida Kahlo’s paintings and looks at the prolific self-portaitist, who used the canvas as a mirror at all stages of her vivid, turbulent and, at times, tragic life.

Exhibition on Screen follows the success of Eastwood Park’s theatre screenings, including National Theatre Live. The theatre upgraded its cinema screen and technology, with a new Panasonic Laser projector, screen and surround sound system installed last year to maximise the viewing experience.

Tickets for Exhibition on Screen showings are priced £12 standard and £10 for students.

Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait is on Sunday, January 26 at 2pm and Friday, March 6 at 7pm.

Frida Kahlo is on Thursday, July 16 at 7pm and Sunday, October 11 at 2pm.

Tickets are £12 standard/£110 student and available from: www.eastwoodparktheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 0141 577 456.