Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival comes to Eastwood Park Theatre

Eight brand new short films have been announced for Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival which heads to Eastwood Park Theatre next month.

Following a hugely successful debut tour in 2019, the festival will tour the UK and Ireland in Spring 2020.

Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival promises to share important and breathtaking stories from the natural world.

The films have been selected by a host of expert judges from over a hundred entries by filmmakers around the globe.

These groundbreaking short wildlife films are a must-see for lovers of wildlife, film, travel, conservation and adventure.

The films for 2020 are: Canuck and I directed by Geoffrey Tomlin-Hood, Scratching the Surface directed by Beth Staley, Red and Dead directed by Archie Wilson, (Re)Connecting Wild directed by Jake Willers, The Great Pretender directed by Nardine Groch, Kokoly directed by Matthew Judge, Grizzly Country directed by Ben Moon and Sides of A Horn directed by Toby Wosskow and executive produced by Sir Richard Branson.

Some of the most acclaimed wildlife filmmakers have whittled down a shortlist of over 100 submitted short films to the chosen final 8 films that will be seen on tour.

The judging panel for Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival 2020 consists of Wendy Darke, Founder & CEO of True to Nature, Huw Cordey, Series Producer of Silverback Films, Tim Lasseter, Freelance editor, award-winning cameraman, Doug Allan, Camera Operator, Justine Evans camera operator including Dynnasties, (BBC presenter, Gordan Buchanan camera operator, Peter Venn, Programme Leader for the MA Wildlife Filmmaking course at UWE and Tom Hugh-Jones, Creative Director of Plimsoll Productions.

Wilderland founder Dan O’Neill said: “Following the incredible response from the 2019 Wilderland tour, we are thrilled to bring a whole new set of awe-inspiring wildlife and conservation films to the UK in 2020! It’s a privilege to be able to showcase these films through the voices of the most talented independent filmmakers from across the world.”

In addition to watching the films, at each show, audiences will be invited to vote for one of five endangered species identified by the Wilderland Spotlight, in association with Born Free charity. Votes will be counted each night, and the most voted-for species will have a film made about it, raising awareness of its plight and encouraging support for grassroots charities working to help them.

The 2019 most-voted for species was the Gray Shanked Douc and is being made into a film right now, and will premier at the 2021 festival.

Catch Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival on April 10 at Eastwood Park Theatre. Tickets are available now from Wilderland Festival.