The McDougalls New Year Party show tour comes to Giffnock

The McDougalls, children’s theatre company, are touring Scotland with their brand new festive show The McDougalls New Year Party, and it’s coming to Eastwood Park Theatre on Friday, January 3 at 2pm.

Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit will be presenting the biggest and best party of the year - and you’re invited too! There will be games, songs, dances and lots of festive fun.

The party invitations have all been sent out, but what magical characters will turn up?

“We’re touring to Glasgow, Greenock, Irvine, Stranraer, Aberdeen, Dunfermline, East Kilbride, Largs, Cumnock, Giffnock and Tarbert with our festive one hour show”, said Largs man, Ryan Moir, the companies co-founder.

Artistic Director and co-founder, Ruairidh Forde added: “We want everyone to dress up for the party and join Max, Auntie Aggie, Morag the Rabbit and their friends for some great musical mayhem. There will be lots of festive favourites and some new songs you will just love to singalong to, stamp your feet and have a great time!”

This tour comes hot on the heels of their debut DVD release, The McDougalls: Safari Adventure, which was filmed in Largs, and is already proving to be a popular Christmas present for people from all over Scotland, the UK, Canada and more.

Tickets: £8 Adults, £5 Kids/Concessions, £25 Family (4)

Box office: 0141 577 4956