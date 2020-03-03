‘Stars’ for Starchild in memory of Rony Bridges at Netherlee Parish Church

A very special day is happening on March 28 at Netherlee Parish Church.

Organised by Starchild, a fundraising event is taking place in memory of local actor and playwright Rony Bridges AKA The Admiral in The Star Wars film – The Force Awakens.

Some of Rony’s friends are gathering together for a fun filled day for all the family.

Come meet the ‘Stars’ Chewbacca, Storm-troopers, Darth Vader, Batman, Ghost Busters, Spiderman, Captain Jack Sparrow, Harry Potter and many more.

Some actors will be making guest appearances alongside professional costume characters.

There will be a chance to get autographs and photographs with all your favourite characters.

All this is happening to support Starchild Charity to help us raise funds for the Sunflower Sanctuary in Memory of Rony.

This is your chance to be surrounded by your favourite costumed heroes, creatures and pop culture enthusiasts.

Kids of all ages are invited to dress up as their favourite sci-fi or cartoon characters – you could win a prize!

Comic books, cartoons, toys, face painting, raffles, auctions, great photo opportunities,

themed cakes, drinks, raffles, games and so much more.

‘Stars’ for Starchild in Memory of Rony Bridges

Saturday March 28 from 1pm – 5pm at Netherlee Parish Church

For more info contact Michaela info@starchildcharity.com

www.starchildcharity.org