Smut Slam returns to Glasgow

After a three year hiatus, international underground hit SMUT SLAM officially returns to Scotland this March with dates in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Smut Slam - where sexy and storytelling collide - is rejoining the global Smut Slam family in creating space for audience members to share their own intimate stories for the chance to win naughty prizes.

“All Smut Slams operate on the same principle the world over: there is not enough sharing about authentic sexuality in our world,” says host and creator Cameryn Moore. “We make room for that.”

Created and hosted by professional perv Cameryn Moore, the Smut Slam features real-life, first-person sex stories, guest stories from our panel of celebrity judges, and also the chance to share your anonymous questions and confessions!

Smut Slammers sign up on the night to tell a 5-minute dirty story, based on their real lives, with a lucky four to six names being drawn at random.

Celebrity judges from each city will assess the stories and award prizes to the top three tellers.

Not a smut slammer? Don’t worry. Sit back and enjoy – just no interrupting, no heckling, no necking in the front row.

Smut Slam is really, really friendly. It welcomes people with all types and amounts of sexual experiences.

It does NOT welcome stories involving racism, sexism, homophobia, ableism, transphobia or any other kind of discrimination or nonconsensual objectification. All stories must be consensual.

Smut Slam will be landing in Glasgow on Thursday, March 12 at The Bungo, Shawlands. Doors 7.30pm.

With the theme of ‘FORWARD’

Early-bird tickets are available from £8 here