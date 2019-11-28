Playground Festival to return to Rouken Glen Park in 2020

After its first outing this summer, Playground Festival has confirmed it will be returning to East Renfrewshire’s Rouken Glen Park on Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2.

The inaugural Playground Festival attracted more than 14,000 revellers who enjoyed unforgettable performances from international acts including Groove Armada, Hot Chip, Django Django and Anna Calvi.

In addition to Playground delivering a world-class line-up of music, they will carefully curate a Food Forrest experience, a family-friendly affair thanks to Mini Manoeuvres who will be on-site all weekend providing face-painting, soft play, dancing and games for the little ones. The festival will also feature aerial acrobatic performers, a craft beer area and a dedicated gin garden.

While the festival was well received by music fans, concerns were raised about the state in which the park had been left in.

Weeks later and debris was still littered across the festival area with stands, metalwork and cardboard remain discarded in park grounds.

Deep tyre tracks left behind by heavy machinery have filled with water resulting in areas of the park unavailable for residents and visitors.

For more details about next year’s event, visit Playground of Sound or click here