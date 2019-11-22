New rat pack club in Shawlands

A new club has been launched for local people who like that Big Band sound.

With songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bobby Darren to name a few, Scott D will keep you entertained every Wednesday afternoon from 2-5pm at Sweeney’s on the Park, Shawlands.

Many music lovers attend from all over Glasgow to hear Scott D Live Swing Song Singer.

The new rat pack afternoon has been very successful and is aimed at people in the community who may be in isolation or lonely to get out and come along to socialize with others and sing along to the Swing Song music.

Entry is free and the club runs every week 2-5pm.