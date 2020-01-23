Mood boosting pop up to arrive in Glasgow – and free flights could be won!

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is bringing a boost of happiness to Glasgow to help combat the January Blues.

KLM will be surprising commuters at Glasgow Central Station tomorrow (Friday, January 24) with the KLMood Booster pop-up, which aims to bring some Dutch joy to passers-bys.

Following a successful launch in London, attended by Radio 1’s Matt Edmondson, the KLM Mood Booster will arrive in Glasgow, to serve up Dutch treats in a bid to help consumers beat the January blues.

Some lucky Glaswegians may even find themselves bagging complimentary flights to Europe or worldwide, courtesy of the Dutch airline.

Six pairs of tickets were scooped up on day one, in London.

The KLMood Booster is a happiness dispensing vending machine which will ask commuters to input their mood through choosing an emoji most relevant to their mood on the day.

Dependent on the emoji, the KLMood Booster will then dispense personalised, Dutch gifts, which embody the essence of Gezelligheid.

The Dutch term, often used to describe a social, relaxed or cosy situation…is the perfect antidote to winter blues. In addition, there will be a variety of complimentary return flights to be won.

As the Netherlands is widely thought of as one of the happiest countries in Europe, ranking 5th on the World Happiness Report 2019, compared to the UK which took the 15th spot, KLM has decided to utilise their Dutch heritage to put a smile on Brits’ faces on Blue Monday.

Benedicte Duval, General Manager for Air France-KLM in the UK & Ireland said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be sharing the happiness inherent in our Dutch roots with the UK and especially excited to surprise British commuters with some of our favourite Dutch treats.”

“For those who are unable to get away this January, we look forward to bringing a touch of the Netherlands to the UK and to sharing our passion for travel by creating an experience where everyone will have the chance to engage with Dutch culture.