Here’s how the line up for TRNSMT 2020 is looking so far

Lewis Capaldi, Courteeners and Liam Gallagher bring top drawer headline performances to the heart of the city when TRNSMT returns in 2020.

After three incredible years in Glasgow Green, TRNSMT stands tall as one of the UK’s biggest and best festivals – pulling together worldwide superstars and the most exciting artists in the UK for an unforgettable weekend in Glasgow Green with the greatest crowd on the planet.

Joining a star-studded roll call of famous performances over the years, 2020 promises to be packed with undeniable festival moments.

Homegrown favourites and blistering breakthrough names alike will be making their mark on Glasgow Green as Lewis Capaldi, Courteeners and Liam Gallagher bring top-draw headline performances to the heart of the city.

Revealing only a selection of names set for TRNSMT 2020, with more to be revealed across the Main, King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy and Queen Tut’s stage - it’s another blockbuster weekend in the UK festival summer that’ll have thousands flocking to Glasgow Green this July.

Here’s how that line-up looks so far:

Friday, July 10

Courteeners

Ian Brown

Sam Fender

Blossoms

Aitch

Little Simz

Saturday, July 11

Liam Gallagher

Foals

Keane

Twin Atlantic

Sunday, July 12

Lewis Capaldi

Snow Patrol

Rita Ora

Home to the greatest crowd on the planet, TRNSMT welcomes 150,000 fans to Glasgow Green across one incredible weekend - as a pinnacle of the summer festival season and a defining headline moment for some of the biggest artists in the world. P

revious years have seen the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, The Killers, Stormzy, Queen & Adam Lambert and George Ezra serve up mammoth moments, with TRNSMT 2020 destined to add more unforgettable memories in front of an adoring Glasgow crowd.

Tickets for TRNSMT 2020 are on sale now through Ticketmaster