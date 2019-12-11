Eastwood Park Theatre invites isolated adults to join in panto fun for free

Eastwood Park Theatre is inviting people feeling lonely or isolated at this time of year to soak up some free festive fun at their official pantomime, Cinderella.

The Giffnock theatre is giving away single tickets for the panto, including some seats on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

They are inviting the public to nominate a neighbour, friend or themselves to come along and join in the panto banter.

This is the third consecutive year Eastwood Park has extended the single seats offer during its festive season and single seats are available for various dates during panto season, which opens this week and runs from December 11-30.

Anthony McReavy, Chief Executive of East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, said: “This can be a difficult time of year for some people in our community but we can guarantee that Cinderella will bring a smile to everyone’s faces.

“We’ve had great response in the last two years, with lots of single seats given away for free, and we hope to see more people taking up the offer this year. We’ll have a theatre team member on hand to meet anyone taking up a single seat this year too.

“There’s always a great atmosphere at the pantomime and we’d like to extend a special welcome to people who may be on their own at this time of year to come along and join in the fun.”

The cast from GAMTA will deliver the show stopping, all-singing, all dancing panto performances, starring Ava Anderson as Cinderella, Ugly Sisters Ciara Flynn and Rebekah Johnston, Sam Felderhof as Buttons and Michael Martin as Prince Charming.

Principal Shaaron Graham said: “We were thrilled when we heard that Eastwood Park Theatre invites isolated adults to join in the festive fun for free as it’s so important at this time of year to think about others.

“You can nominate yourself, a neighbour or friend. If you are already coming to a show, have a think about someone you could bring along who would appreciate the company.”

To request a free ticket, contact the theatre box office on 0141 577 4956.

Tickets are still available for the shows up until December priced £15 for adults and £12 for concession/children, with a family panto pass available for £45 (two adults and two kids).

Book tickets here