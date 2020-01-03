Down for the Count swing orchestra bring their new show to Eastwood Park Theatre, Giffnock

After a string of sell-out shows in 2019, at venues including the world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London, the SWING THAT MUSIC tour continues in 2020 and is making its way to the Eastwood Park Theatre, Giffnock on Friday, January 17.

The show recreates the informal atmosphere of our best-loved jazz clubs – combining top class musicianship with Down for the Count’s irresistible humour and informal on-stage banter.

Described as “one hellova celebration of vintage music” by TimeOut London, the SWING THAT MUSIC show breathes new life into some of the best music of the 20th Century, treating audiences to joyous instrumental solos and sublime vocal performances.

Expect to hear songs from the likes of Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and Glenn Miller, and classics from singers such as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat ‘King’ Cole.

The tour marks the release of Down for the Count’s new album, also called SWING THAT MUSIC, which is available to buy from the band’s website www.dftcswingorchestra.co.uk.

Band leader Mike Paul-Smith describes the album as “a celebration of my favourite musicians and singers from the Swing Era. At that time young people were cramming themselves into ballrooms to hear incredible music from pioneering musicians – and our album and show aims to recreate that energy and sound.”

The band’s previous album, LETS DANCE, was featured on Clare Teal’s BBC Radio 2 show in 2017 and the group will also be supporting The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Leeds Castle in July 2020.

The band was formed by Mike Paul-Smith in 2005 whilst he was still at school.

He said: “We always loved playing jazz and soul music, but it was when we started getting asked to play for swing dance events that we really started to love the big band music we play nowadays. Because the band started when we were so young, we’re only in our late 20s and early 30s now – and we find that audiences are often surprised to see people of our age playing vintage music.”

Since then, Down for the Count has become a favourite amongst fans of retro nostalgia, making regular appearances at events such as Twinwood Vintage Festival, who described them as “a breath of fresh air on the swing scene”.

The band are regulars at London jazz clubs and have even performed at the oldest jazz club in Europe, Le Caveau de la Huchette in Paris, which featured in the film La La Land. The band includes award-winning jazz musicians and West End performers, who have performed at events across the globe.

The format of the band’s show means that no two performances are ever exactly the same.

As Mike said: “we make sure our show is entertaining, bringing our own humour and personalities to the stage, recreating the intimate atmosphere of a jazz club so that every moment feels spontaneous and exciting. Ultimately the music is the star of the show, and we want audiences watching and listening to feel as uplifted as we do when playing. We hope our joie de vivre is infectious and that audiences leave sharing our love for all that swings!”

Swing That Music at Eastwood Park Theatre, Giffnock

Friday, January 17, 2020

7.30pm

Running time: two hours and 20 minutes including one 20 minute interval

Tickets from £18

Box office: Eastwood Park Theatre 0141 577 4956