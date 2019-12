St Vincent’s Primary School in Carnwadric is hosting a Christmas Fayre next month.

It takes place at the school on Crebar Street on Saturday, December 7 from 10-2pm.

Activities on the day include face painting, raffles, tombola, bouncy castle, Santa’s grotto with stalls selling home baking, candy floss, hot dogs and much more.

Entry is free for children and 50p for adults.

