Brand new upcycling course set for Shawlands art space

A Glasgow artist is running a series of upcycling classes to help people reinvent and create bespoke pieces for their homes.

Julia Sagias from Julia Clare Interiors will host the four-week block every Wednesday in March at creative community space G41 in Shawlands.

The 35-year-old from Newlands specialises in artisan interior design, surface design and hand-painted, bespoke vintage furniture.

Julia said: “I’m excited to start my new upcycling, deco and art workshop programme in March to help people breathe some new life into pieces for their home during the course.

“We’ll start with an introduction to furniture upcycling with some gold leaf gilding where participants will complete a beautiful artistic piece for their home.

“Most people have an item in their home which could be upcycled and totally transformed - this is their chance to bring it along and learn how to bring it back to life. “

As well as running her own business, Julia is a professional member of the House of Upcycling, the UK’s leading independent authority in premium upcycling for interiors, which challenges the design world to reduce the amount of waste materials. She is also currently studying for a Masters in Interior Design at Glasgow School of Art.

Julia’s bespoke pieces have been causing a stir online and her recent project to turn a dated wooden trolley into a Mad Men inspired art deco marble effects drinks trolley has been featured on Upcycle My Stuff blog

Julia said: “Upcycling is ecological and sustainable and from an artistic point of view, it’s so enjoyable to revive, restore and re-imagine vintage pieces, sympathetic to the heritage of the object.

“The class will suit everyone, from complete beginners to keen upcyclers. It’s a great space for people to get some creative ‘me’ time - upcycling and painting can be very therapeutic.”

The four week course costs £135.To register interest in the course click here