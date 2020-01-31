The Stranglers announce final UK tour with a date at Glasgow’s O2 Academy

One of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups, The Stranglers have announced an extensive full production UK tour in October and November 2020 and have confirmed that this will be the last time they intend to play together in this way.

The band have stated that this will be their final extensive tour of the UK and whilst they may not be checking out completely just yet this will be the last opportunity to see them playing together in a comprehensive touring format.

The band promise a set that will be covering tracks from their extensive catalogue spanning over 45 years.

First formed in 1974, The Stranglers no bull***t attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late 70s, with their first three albums (Rattus Norvegicus, No More Heroes and Black and White) being released within an astonishing 13 months of each other, scoring hit singles such as Peaches, No More Heroes and Walk On By.

Further success was to follow with Always The Sun, Strange Little Girl and the mercurial Golden Brown, amongst many others, earning the group 24 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 40 albums.

As always, audiences can expect to be swept up high on the wave of The Stranglers’ powerful sound, pounding rhythms, soaring melodies, quirky humour and thrillingly daring musicianship for an exhilarating live experience.

Due to overwhelming demand from the band’s fans is has been decided to invite Ruts DC to be special guests.

With their final full UK tour and the imminent release of their debut movie, 2020 will be an iconic action0-packed year for The Stranglers.

∙Catch the band at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Saturday, November 7.

Tickets for The Stranglers final full UK tour are on sale now from WWW.GIGSANDTOURS.COM