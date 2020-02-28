The Beat bring their “… Still Can’t Stop It,” 40th Anniversary tour to Glasgow

Experience one of the most influential bands in the 2-Tone Ska movement on their twenty-one date 40th anniversary UK tour.

An overnight sensation who became a legendary band: The Beat.

Forming in 1978, the Birmingham group were destined for success with their debut single, Tears of a Clown heading straight to #6 on the UK national charts.

Now, as monoliths of the 2-Tone movement the illustrious group are back to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their jaw dropping debut album, I Just Can’t Stop.

This tour will also mark the first appearance of founding vocalist Dave Wakeling performing as The Beat for the first time in over twenty five years!

Alongside contemporaries, The Specials, Madness and The Selecter, The Beat pioneered the 2-Tone explosion that changed British pop music forever. Following the release of their three revolutionary albums, the band went on to conquer the globe and toured worldwide with acts such as The Clash, The Police, REM, Talking Heads and David Bowie.

I Just Can’t Stop went to #3 in the UK national charts and was described as, “Sexy and sharp,” by Rolling Stone. Following five years of defying the musical boundaries of the ska revival, the band disbanded in 1983 and left a trail of timeless classics in their wake such as, ‘Mirror in the Bathroom’, ‘Best Friend’, ‘Can’t Get Used to Losing You’, ‘Hands Off...She’s Mine’, ‘Twist and Crawl’ and many more.

Catch The Beat on their, “…Still Can’t Stop It,” UK tour at Glasgow’s St Lukes on June 12.

