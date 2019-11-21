Slade bring their Christmas tour to Glasgow

Slade are without doubt one of the most exciting bands to come out of Great Britain in the past 50 years.

With their unique blend of perfect pop rock’n’roll, outrageous flamboyance and pure fun, and no less than 23 Top-20 singles of which 6 were No-1 smash hits….plus 6 smash albums, Slade have become a firm favourite in the hearts of pop fans all over the world.

Founding member Dave Hill

The band’s chart career has spanned fiv decades and their enduring songs Cum On Feel The Noize and Coz I Luv You are still featured today in TV commercials for some of the world’s biggest companies.

Slade first hit the road in 1966, touring throughout Great Britain and Europe and becoming a regular concert attraction. Joining forces with the former Animals bass guitarist and Jimi Hendrix Experience manager, Chas Chandler, Slade achieved their first chart hit in May 1971 with the Bobby Marchan song Get Down And Get With It then, released in October of the same year Coz I Luv You was the bands first No-1 and a huge hit across Europe.

Throughout the seventies, Slade became one of Europe’s biggest bands, touring and recording continually and making regular trips to America, Japan and other parts of the world. Slade’s catalogue of hits are synonymous with the era:- Take Me Bak ‘Ome, Mama We’er All Crazee Now, Cum On Feel The Noize, Gudbye T’ Jane, along with the many others provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and are still today, heavily featured on any retrospective of the time.

At the beginning of the eighties, Slade were invited to appear at the Reading Rock Festival, a massive annual event which attracted over 100,000 people. They literally stole the show, giving some of the worlds biggest rock bands a serious run for their money whilst kindling new interest from a whole new audience. As a result, the band signed a new record deal and unleashed the anthem “We’ll Bring The House Down”, which reached the Top-10 in the UK in January 1981. Slade were back!

Not content to rest on their Glam laurels, Slade began forging a new path through the hugely influential British heavy rock scene. A second successful appearance at Castle Donnington in 1981, before a crowd of over 200,000 people, consolidated the bands position and paved the way for the single Lock Up Your Daughters, and the album Til Deaf Do Us Part.

While Slade were busy in the UK releasing the massive hit My Oh My to huge acclaim, LA metal band Quiet Riot were spreading the word Stateside with their version of Cum On Feel The Noize, which proved so successful that they followed it up with Mama We’er All Crazee Now. Throughout the rest of the eighties Slade toured and recorded due to them once again being a major force in British pop’n’rock.

The early nineties saw the bands “Radio Wall Of Sound” hit the UK Top-30 and thereby give Slade a solid 30 year chart run!

In 1991, due to the continual demand from around the world, founder Slade members Dave Hill and Don Powell decided to return to touring by playing a few select dates in Europe prior to embarking on what turned out to be a very successful two month tour of Australia.

Slade have continued to tour the world. They are firm favourites on the lucrative German festival scene and undertake an annual UK Merry Christmas Everybody tour in December.

They have a huge following of fans and regularly play concert dates in Germany, Poland, Belgium, Holland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Spain & France. Having just returned from a festival in Gibraltar, next stop is Greenland and Faroe Islands.

Led by founder members Dave Hill on Lead Guitar and Don Powell on Drums, with John Berry - Lead Vocals, Bass, Acoustic Guitar and Violin.

John has also played Bass with The Sweet, The Tremeloes, Bay City Rollers & The Rubettes. Joining John on Lead Vocals and Keys is Russell Keefe, having played in many original bands in his early years, he has also recorded albums for Polygram & United Artists, Russell has toured with The Pretty Things and Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers.

Slade today is still one of the most exciting bands on the road, and their stage performance is a dynamic, powerful and exhilarating roller-coaster ride of pure unadulterated rock’n’roll.

A date for your diary, Slade are back for Christmaaaas!

Slade play Glasgow – SWG3 on Tuesday, December 17

Tickets available here or call the Box Office No: 0844 249 1000