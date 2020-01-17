Influential bassist Jah Wobble brings Chokeslam tour to Glasgow

With a perfect combination of global music, reggae and punk influences, Jah Wobble has entranced the world with his hypnotic bass riffs for over four decades and has become one of Britain’s most influential and distinct bass players.

Accompanied by his band, Invaders of the Heart, Jah Wobble is reborn into a new decade as defiant as ever with a brand new UK tour.

Born John Wardle, the nickname was given to him by Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious following an evening of drunken antics.

Sid then went on to give Jah his first ever bass guitar.

As a bassist, Jah Wobble is well known as one of the founding members and ultimately the back bone of the legendary Public Image Limited (PiL) during the early years.

Whilst working with John Lydon, Keith Levene and Jim Walker, Jah’s notoriously powerful low end bass created PiL’s debut album Public Image: First Issue, which included the band’s first Top 10 single as well as their prestigious second album Metal Box, which included the post-punk classic Death Disco.

Since departing with PiL, Jah has flourished as a musical genius and has been involved in many areas of the music industry. Jah is now a prevalent solo artist with his band, Invaders of the Heart and was nominated for a Mercury Music Prize for his debut album, Rising Above Bedlam. Following the release of the highly acclaimed second album, Take Me To God, Jah also became a successful entrepreneur by developing his own independent record label, 30 Hertz Records, which is responsible for the release of a variety of renowned records.

Additionally, Jah has worked with the likes of Primal Scream, Dolores O’Riordan, Sinead O’Connor and many more as an illustrious session musician.

In 2017, Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart released their latest album The Usual Suspects.

Outside of his musical life, Jah still manages to inspire people. After suffering with a long term battle against alcoholism in the mid-eighties, Jah eventually walked away from music in 1986 to work for London Transport. However, through hard work and determination, Jah returned to music as a sober and dedicated family man with a B.A in Music and Philosophy. Jah also used to regularly write book reviews for the Independent on Sunday and for The Times newspaper.

Catch Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart on his ‘Chokeslam’ UK tour at:

Edinburgh La Belle Angele - February 7 Glasgow Garage (Attic) - February 8

For tickets, click here