Coldplay tribute to play Glasgow’s Classic Grand

Ultimate Coldplay are a leading worldwide Coldplay tribute, winners at the 2018 agents association National Tribute awards.

With a full look-a-like, sound a like band featuring an uncanny Chris Martin it’s as close as you can get to the real thing.

Wowing audiences across the globe since 2017 you’ll hear all the hits, faithfully recreated, such as ‘Yellow’, ‘Fix You, ‘Adventure of a Life Time’, ‘Paradise’, ‘Something just like this’, ‘Sky Full of Stars’ and many, many more.

Ultimate Coldplay are regularly featured at prominent venues and festivals across the country, and have brought the show across Europe and Asia, including a tour of South Korea this year.

Ultimate Coldplay are:

David Jenkins – Vocals / Acoustic Guitar / Piano

Ed Long – Bass / Backing Vocals

Chris Welch – Lead Guitarist

Neil Williams – Drums / Backing Vocals

Ultimate Coldplay play Glasgow’s Classic Grand on Saturday, April 11. Doors: 6.30pm.

For tickets call the Box Office on 0141 847 0820 or click here