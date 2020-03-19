Kingston Gymnastics Club celebrate success

Kingston Gymnastics Club’s Acrobatic and Tumble sections are both celebrating the successes of their fellow gymnasts.

Acrobatic trio, Darcey, Tia and Jaxon, have been selected for the Scottish Gymnastics National Performance Programme despite strong competition.

They now have the thrilling opportunity to trial for the Scottish Team who will represent their country at the International Acro Cup taking place in Budapest later this year.

Tumble gymnast Emma was delighted to win gold at the National Development Programme (NDP) qualifiers earlier this month. Emma now has a superb opportunity to represent Scotland in June at the NDP Regional Finals in Birmingham.

The gymnasts would like to thank their coaches Colin Ross and Fraser Gibson for their support.

There’s a lot of hard work ahead but we wish them the best of luck in their upcoming competitions.