Gritters out in East Renfrewshire as sleet and low temperatures are forecast

Wintry weather has been forecast for East Renfrewshire and Glasgow for tomorrow morning (Thursday) with temperatures dropping close to 0°C.

Sleet – and possibly snow on higher ground – is expected in the early hours and during the morning peak travel times.

East Renfrewshire Council’s roads team will be out tonight and first thing tomorrow treating priority routes, and are urging everyone to take care out and about.

If required, you can find your nearest public grit bin in East Renfrewshire by clicking here