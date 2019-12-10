Blackbyres Road, Barrhead closed due to flooding

Blackbyres Road in Barrhead has been closed at the Glasgow Road roundabout due to flooding.

Glasgow Road remains passable with care but there is no access to or from BlackByres Road.

A band of persistent and heavy rain is affecting large parts of western, southern and central Scotland, causing surface water flooding affecting the transport network.

River levels are expected to rise throughout the region on Tuesday due to heavy rain throughout the day, and will remain high into Wednesday. For further information, visit www.sepa.org.uk

The Floodline quick dial number for this area is 24400.