Tree cutting to resume on East Kilbride line

Network Rail has announced that tree cutting work on the line between Glasgow and East Kilbride will resume in March.

The work had previously been paused in response to concerns raised by some lineside communities around the scope of the work.

Network Rail has listened to this feedback and revisited its approach to look at ways in which it can safely retain some trees beyond six metres from the railway.

Network Rail’s ultimate aim is to deliver and maintain a safe and efficient railway and removal of large trees from the lineside is important for rail safety.

Clearing the trees and vegetation along the 11-mile railway corridor will begin in March and will be ongoing until late July.

It will enable site and geological investigation (SI/GI) which will inform the development of proposals to enhance the railway.

As well as vegetation clearance, this work will include a general tidy up and will address any issues with fencing uncovered as the vegetation is cleared. It will be delivered in a combination of both day and night time working, including at weekends.

Network Rail is offering local people the chance to come along to speak with us, to find out more about what we are doing and to ask any questions.

Community drop-ins will be held at:

Giffnock Library on Monday, March 2 from 4pm – 7pm

Pollok Ex Serviceman’s club, Titwood Road, Crossmyloof on Thursday, March 5 from 4pm-7pm.

Ahead of work starting Network Rail has undertaken all necessary environmental and ecological surveys to identify any protected species or nesting birds in the area, with additional measures implemented as we enter into bird nesting season. Where any species have been identified, appropriate methods of working are put in place to safeguard species, roosts and habitats of value.

The equipment which will be used to clear the vegetation will include chainsaws, and chipping machines as well as ‘on track’ plant and machinery.

Katie Vollbracht, Network Rail’s senior sponsor for the programme, said; “We fully understand the concerns raised by lineside communities and felt it was important to revisit our approach to seek ways in which we could minimise the removal of trees.

“Our aim during this work will be to proactively identify any safeguarded species, roosts and habitats of value and look at ways we can safely retain trees out-with the six-metre corridor.

“While we will do what we can to minimise any disturbance from the vegetation management, we understand that this work will be noisy at times and apologise for any inconvenience.”

People can ask any questions or raise any concerns by contacting Network Rail on 03457 11 41 41.