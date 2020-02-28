Road closures coming up in Eaglesham and Newton Mearns

Footway and carriageway resurfacing works are set to be carried out in the coming weeks in Newton Mearns and Eaglesham.

The details are as follows:

Eaglesham

Park Crescent & Manseview Terrace, will be closed between Monday, March 2 and Friday, March 20.

The closure is to allow the safe operation of essential footway and carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out.

The closure will be in operation between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

Vehicular access to properties within the extents of the closure may be permitted by the contractor on site only when it is possible to do so in conjunction with the works going on at the time and at all times between 4pm and 9am.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Newton Mearns

Broompark Drive will be closed from Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13 between the hours of 9am and 4pm to allow essential carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out on or near this road.

Vehicular access to properties within the extents of the closure may be permitted by the contractor on site only when it is possible to do so in conjunction with the works going on at the time and at all times between 4pm and 9am. Pedestrian access will be unaffected.