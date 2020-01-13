Road closures and works in Clarkston to last more than a year

Roadworks expected to last more than a year are due to get underway in Clarkston next week.

The works are due to get underway from Monday, January 20, at Viaduct Road, between its junctions with Busby Road and Linwood Avenue; and Linwood Avenue, between its junctions with Viaduct Road and Victoria Crescent.

Road closures will be in place, with the work scheduled to run until February 2021.

The work is part of a multi-million pound investment by Scottish Water across the greater Glasgow area to transform the waste water system.

Significant upgrade is being carried out to the sewer network in the Busby Glen area. This work will reduce the risk of sewer flooding and provide environmental improvements to the local water courses.

Once complete, the new infrastructure will help prevent items which are wrongly flushed down the toilet, such as baby wipes and plastic cotton buds etc. from overflowing into the River White Cart Water.

It will also reduce the risk of sewer flooding to properties in the area as well as to Busby Glen Park.

The roadworks will allow the Scottish water team to install a sewer pipe along Viaduct Road.

Work will be carried out in phases, with road closures being put in place for safety reasons and to allow enough space to allow for excavation work and the installation of the large sewer pipes.

Vehicle access will be restricted, with access to properties within the closure area permitted by the contractor when safe to do so. Pedestrian access will be unaffected.

