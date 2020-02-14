Residents invited to find out more about tree cutting between Pollokshaws and Barrhead

Ahead of work to cut back trees and vegetation on the railway between Pollokshaws and Barrhead, Network Rail is inviting local people to ‘drop-in’ to find out more about the work.

Clearing the trees and vegetation along the four-mile railway corridor will begin on February 24 and will enable further site and geological investigation(SI/GI) which will inform proposals for future investment in the railway. Work will be ongoing until the end of June.

As well as vegetation clearance, this work will include a general tidy up and will address any issues with fencing uncovered as the vegetation is cleared. It will be delivered in a combination of both day and night time working, including at weekends.

The drop-ins will be held at;

Cleeves Primary School, Househillmuir Road, Nitshill from 4.30pm – 7.30pm on Monday 17 February

The Foundry, Main Street, Barrhead from 4pm – 7pm on Tuesday 18 February

Ahead of work starting, we have undertaken all necessary environmental and ecological surveys to identify any protected species or nesting birds in the area. Appropriate methods of working have been put in place, with additional measures implemented as we enter into bird nesting season. Our aim is to proactively identify safeguarded species, roosts and habitats of value and avoid disturbing them while carrying out work.

The equipment which will be used to clear the vegetation will include chainsaws, and chipping machines as well as ‘on track’ plant and machinery.

Katie Vollbracht, Network Rail’s senior sponsor for the programme said, “Given the scale and duration of this work, we will be offering local people the chance to come along to community drop-ins to find out more about what we are doing and to ask any questions direct to the project team.

“We understand that this work will be noisy and inconvenient at times but hope that the opportunity to come along, find out more information and ask any questions is useful and will help people understand why we have to carry out this work.”

If people cannot make it along to the drop-ins, they can ask any questions or raise any concerns by contacting Network Rail on 03457 11 41 41.