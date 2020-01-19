Nine-month closure of street in Busby for Scottish Water works

A street in Busby is due to close for up to nine months from Monday, January 20, to allow for work to be carried out by Scottish Water.

Cartside Drive is scheduled to be closed over its full length until Thursday, September 3.

As part of a multi-million pound project in the Glasgow area by Scottish Water, significant upgrade is being carried out to the sewer network in the Busby Glen area. This work will reduce the risk of sewer flooding and provide environmental improvements to the local water courses.

The closure of Cartside Drive is required to allow for the installation of a large sewer pipe along the length of the road.

The work on Cartside Drive to install the pipeline is expected to take around two months.

However, the road closure will be in place for nine months to ensure safe access for the construction traffic into the park.

During the works, between 8am and 6pm, residents won’t have vehicular access to driveways.

Scottish Water is advising residents to find alternative locations to park their cars if they need to use them from 8am to 6pm.

Further road closures in Clarkston are also due to be put in place as part of Scottish Water’s major project to upgrade the waste water system.

Viaduct Road and part in Linwood Avenue will be closed up to 13 months to allow work to be carried out.

READ MORE: Road closires and works in Clarkston to last more than a year