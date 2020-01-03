Greenlaw Road in Newton Mearns to close for one week

A section of Greenlaw Road in Newton Mearns is to be temporary closed for five days.

The road will be closed in order for essential utility works to be carried out on or near this road.

The restriction will be in effect for a maximum of five days from Monday, January 6 2020.

All vehicles will be restricted except those associated with the works. Pedestrian access will be unaffected

An alternative route from Crookfur Road – Meadowhill – Teawell Toad – Greenlaw Road and vice-versa will be in place.