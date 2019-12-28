Search for three youths seen at scene of Glasgow Southside fire

Detectives are appealing for information following a fire at flats in Riverford Gardens, in the Shawlands area of Glasgow on Friday night (December 27).

The police are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire at the flats that are under construction.

However at this time officers are appealing for information to trace three youths who were seen at the flats around the time the fire started.Detective

Constable Alyson Dowds said: “We are working to identify the three people who were seen entering Riverford Gardens around 6pm on Friday evening. They were in the area for about 15 minutes then left heading towards Riverford Road.

“The three of them were wearing dark coloured hooded jackets. One of them had fair coloured hair and one had dark-coloured hair. Two of them were wearing dark-coloured trousers with the other one wearing light-coloured jogging bottoms.

“We have been carrying out enquiries in the local area and studying CCTV footage to gather more information. I would ask anyone who may have seen these youths in the area to contact Helen Street Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 3331 of 27th December 2019.”