Jackson Carlaw elected as the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives

Jackson Carlaw is the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives after winning a vote of party members.

The Eastwood MSP had been the party’s interim leader following Ruth Davidson’s decision to quit the role in August last year.

Mr Carlaw defeated fellow MSP Michelle Ballantyne by 4,917 votes to 1,581.

He had been the clear favourite to win, and was backed by most of the party’s MPs and MSPs including John Lamont.

Jackson Carlaw said: “Under my leadership, the Scottish Conservatives will be ready to take advantage of the times, to stand firm against further constitutional division, so we can set out a clear and positive agenda for Scotland powering ahead into the 2020s.

“I say No to Indyref2 – so that we can say yes to so much more.”