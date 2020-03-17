Appeal lodged against rejection of plans for 34 homes in Shawlands

An appeal has been lodged against Glasgow City Council’s decision to reject plans for 34 apartments on vacant ground at Shawlands Bowling Club.

Holmes Miller had submitted a planning application on behalf of Kelvin Properties for the Pollokshaws Road properties, all of which were for private sale.

The plan was to demolish part of the clubhouse, refurbish the rest of the structure, and build a five-storey block of flats, with car parking, on the disused north eastern bowling green and the area around it.

The development also offered associated landscaping and refurbishment of the retained portion of the clubhouse.

However, planning officials rejected the application on the grounds that it would result in overdevelopment and would fail to meet place-making principles designed to deliver high quality residential environments.

Planners also said it would mean the loss of protected open space and that there was not enough car parking provision.

Kelvin Properties has now lodged an appeal over the decision which will be considered by councillors on Glasgow’s planning local review committee in due course.