Working together to lend a helping hand

The East Renfrewshire Good Causes Store ERGC Store is looking forward to loving many of our neighbours during 2020 thanks to many groups and individuals working together to raise the local standard.

The ERGC Store is totally separate from the existing and excellent ER Foodbank run by the Trussel Trust who target emergency food need in the ER area.

The ERGC store looks to “top up” provision of foods and toiletries to raise the local standard as a way of showing our neighbours care for these deserving a helping hand including elderly, disabled, low income households and others who may or may not qualify for emergency foodbank support.

The ERGC store, run by manager Andrew Smith and his great team of volunteers from Maxwell Mearnscastle Church in Newton Mearns, have free storage in the garage of the church.

The groceries and toiletries come from wonderful December collections by Kirkhill & Netherlee primary schools, Broom church reverse advent and Sounds International Choir.

Russell Macmillan founder of ERGoodCauses said: “As a Christian, it is lovely for me to see so many local schools, groups, churches and individuals working together to show our neighbours we care about each and everyone. This is Christianity at its best and working in our modern world, where social isolation and exclusion needs to be blow away by these gestures of caring, and I personally want to thank all who have “helped”.