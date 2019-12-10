Woman seriously injured after disturbance in Newton Mearns

A woman has suffered serious injuries following a disturbance in Newton Mearns on Sunday evening (December 8).

Police were called to an address on Castle Road shortly after 10pm.

The 41-year-old woman was rushed to hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance within a house on Castle Road in Newton Mearns. The alleged incident was reported shortly after 10.05pm on Sunday, December 8.

“A 41-year-old woman suffered serious injuries during the alleged incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.”