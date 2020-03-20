Urgent appeal to stop vulnerable people going hungry during coronavirus pandemic

A charity is appealing for members of the public and Scottish food and drink suppliers to help stop vulnerable people going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

FareShare Glasgow and the West of Scotland expect to see a dramatic increase in demand for their food deliveries, particularly as schools and community centres close.

With staff and volunteer numbers likely to fall due to illness and self-isolation, the charity is facing a double whammy that could see them unable to deliver vital food to the increasing number of people who need it.

Director of Operations, Jim Burns, said “Our priority is to keep all staff and volunteers safe while maintaining adequate supplies of essential food to the most vulnerable people in the community who need it most.

“We have been working extremely hard with all our partners to ensure that we keep our FareShare Glasgow and the West of Scotland service open and effective, to allow us to respond quickly to an ever-increasing need in our communities.

“We now urgently need more volunteers in our warehouse and volunteer van drivers to help ensure that our deliveries can continue throughout Glasgow and the West of Scotland.

“If someone is interested in helping, please email us on vadmin@moveon.org.uk.

“However, we also need food supplies, as stocks are extremely stretched at the minute, so if local Scottish food and drink suppliers can help then please get in touch with our South Street warehouse on 0141 958 1133.”