Urgent appeal to find missing 75-year-old Thornliebank woman

Officers in Glasgow are appealing for information to help trace a woman reported missing from the Thornliebank area of Glasgow.

Irene McKay (75) was last seen in the Addison Grove area around 8am this morning, Sunday, February 23.

She is described as around 5ft in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey Puffa jacket with a hood, black leggings, blue walking boots with a tartan band around the top and a khaki green over the shoulder River Island Bag.

Irene has links to the Thornliebank, Busby and Shawlands areas.

Inspector Margaret Brennan of Cathcart Police Station said: “We believe Irene will be on foot but may have walked a fair distance since she was last seen.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen her to get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1580 of 23 February.