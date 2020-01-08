Urgent appeal for help to trace Giffnock woman (80)

Police are appealing for help to trace an 80-year-old woman reported missing from her home in Giffnock.

Muriel Berry was last seen at her home at Kilpatrick Gardens around 8.30am today (Wednesday, 8 January).

She was reported missing later in the morning.

Muriel is described as being 5ft 7in tall and of slim build with grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a knee length padded jacket, denim trousers, a white blouse and grey cardigan.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and anyone with information can police on 101, quoting reference 1387 of 8 January.