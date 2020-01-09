Two men taken to hospital after serious road crash in Pollokshields

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a serious road crash on Nithsdale Road in Glasgow on Wednesday, 8 January, 2020.

The incident happened around 8.20pm near the junction with St Andrews Drive.

A black Renault Clio was travelling west on Nithsdale Road when it collided with a bus stop pole and thereafter a street lamp before coming to a stop.

Emergency services attended and the 21-year-old male driver was taken to Glasgow Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries. The 21-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The road was closed until around 2am while police carried out their investigations.

Sergeant John Bradford, of Glasgow’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash. I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV footage from houses and premises overlooking the street and to anyone who may have dash-cam footage which could help with our enquiries.”

Information can be provided to Glasgow’s Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 3376 of 8 January.