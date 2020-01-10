Two men sentenced to 40 years for murder of Owen Hassan

Two men have been sentenced to a mandatory life term for the murder of a 30 year old in Glasgow and told they will spend at least 20 years each in prison.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Craig Corral, 39, and David Callaghan, 30 attacked Owen Hassan with knives or machetes in the Pollokshaws area in November 2018.

The court heard that Mr Hassan was chased and repeatedly stabbed. Corrall had previously discovered Mr Hassan was in a relationship with his former partner.

Though the murder was captured on CCTV, it was a challenge to identify the attackers due to the quality of the footage. Investigators were able to use forensic gait analysis to help identify the men.

Speaking following the sentencing, David Green, Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, said: “Craig Corral and David Callaghan’s conviction for the brutal murder of Owen Hassan was a result of excellent investigative work using modern techniques and technology to identify them.

“This was a violent premeditated attack and these men were well aware of the consequences of their actions.

“Knife crime has a devastating effect and the unprovoked murder of Owen Hassan is another example of that.

“The use of blades as weapons is completely unacceptable, leading inevitably to needless deaths and ruined lives.”