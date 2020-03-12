The Tall Ship hosts Glasgow Boys’ Brigade in special sleepover event

Two of Glasgow’s most acclaimed organisations have come together for the first time as 50 young people from The Boys’ Brigade enjoyed a special sleepover on board The Tall Ship.

The Glenlee, berthed at the Riverside Museum, hosted boys aged seven to 10 from across Glasgow as they were given an educational tour by ship staff followed by a chance to sleep on board as the crew would have done over past centuries.

Glasgow gave birth to The Boys’ Brigade and The Tall Ship in the late 19th Century before both travelled to all corners of the globe. It is believed some of the early crew may have been members of the BB, which was founded in the city’s west end in 1883 by Sir William Alexander Smith.

As part of the event at the weekend and in line with the BB’s commitment to helping others, boys and leaders organised a collection for foodbanks in Glasgow with donations made as boys went aboard the ship.

Jim McVean, Development Worker with BB Glasgow, said: “It was a brilliant event to be involved in and we’re very grateful to the staff and volunteers at The Tall Ship for welcoming us aboard.

“Boys from across Glasgow attended, many of whom had not had the chance to visit the ship before. There was a host of great activities during the evening but importantly, also an educational aspect where boys learned about the history of the vessel and the difficult conditions the crew worked in as they set sail from Glasgow across the world.

“We’re also pleased to have used the occasion as an opportunity to support local foodbanks in the work they do on behalf of our city.

“The Boys’ Brigade and The Tall Ship are recognised as part of the fabric of Glasgow and we’re delighted we were able to take part in such a special event for the first time.”

Colin Harkins, a volunteer leader based in Pollok (208th Glasgow), said: “The sleepover was a great experience for our young people and it offered the chance for them to learn and have fun at the same time. The event was an example of the positive opportunities offered by The Boys’ Brigade and other youth organisations and we were delighted to be able to attend.”