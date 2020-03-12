The Soundboard Sessions announce first event in Glasgow

The Soundboard Sessions have revealed their first set of workshops in Glasgow, due to be held in Citizen M on Friday, April 3.

Featuring a number of music industry professionals in Glasgow from a broad spectrum of sectors, the workshops will give local musicians and those aspiring to work in the industry an opportunity to interact with one another.

With the intention of working with these organisations, it will give attendees a hands-on and informal chance to meet these organisations and how they help Glasgow’s (and beyond) music scene and create new connections with other music-makers.

In these bite-sized sessions, guests will pass on their expertise to allow The Soundboard Sessions to be an afternoon of sharing ideas, fostering creativity and co-operation, all in an informal setting. Workshops will feature speakers from the following organisations to discuss a number of relevant topics: Musicians Union, Reaction Management, 23rd Precinct and Last Night From Glasgow.

The organisers said: “We saw how busy some other music industry events are and it can be intimidating for some people. Not everyone gets a chance to have their questions answered and the workshop portions of conferences can often have high demand. By hosting The Soundboard Sessions in a scaled-back environment, we want to offer a more relaxed afternoon where everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Tickets for the first Soundboard Sessions can be purchased on Eventbrite.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Music Broth, a local Glasgow social enterprise and charitable organisation. Establishing Scotland’s first music instrument and equipment library, aiming to improve access to instruments and equipment. They believe everyone has the right to learn to play an instrument and making musical ventures easier to pursue. More information on their efforts can be found on their official website