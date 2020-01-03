The 2019 Travelodge list of bizarre left behinds in Glasgow

Where would you find a large Nessie cake, a tartan print saree, a wedding necklace made up of £50 notes and an urn containing the ashes of a late mother?

Where else, but Travelodge’s Lost & Found offices in Glasgow.

The UK’s first budget hotel brand, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 46 hotels across Scotland during 2019.

Detailed below are some of the unusual treasures that have been left at the seven Travelodge hotels in Glasgow.

An aged whisky wooden barrel

A stethoscope

A Breitling watch

A large Nessie cake

Tartan print saree

A Range Rover

Necklace made from £50 notes

A suitcase full of postcards from across Scotland

An urn with ashes of a beloved mother

A chest full of chocolate coins

A pair of Jimmy Choo shoes

Interestingly, the hotel chain has seen a growing trend in wedding props, wedding attire and even a mother in law being left behind at its Scottish hotels. A forgetful bride left behind her 3ft lucky heather bouquet at Edinburgh Central Travelodge Plus and had to make a 100 mile return journey to pick it up. The housekeeping team at Glasgow Central Travelodge got quite a surprise to find a necklace made from £50 notes that the groom forgot to pack after his big Asian wedding.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 571 UK Travelodge hotels, including our 46 properties in Scotland, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. This year’s Scottish audit includes: a large Nessie birthday cake, a tartan print saree, a set of McWilliams bagpipes, bottles of Highland air, a 3ft lucky heather wedding bouquet, and even a mother-in-law.”

“Interestingly our Scottish hotel teams have reported a rise in wedding and proposal props and attire being left behind in our hotels in 2019. This included a 3ft wedding bouquet made out of lucky heather along, a wedding necklace made out of £50 notes, a Joyce Young wedding dress and a mother-in law.”

“As we have more business customers staying in our hotels than ever before, we are seeing a continuous rise in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels. This includes a lucky penny, a new Range Rover, and a new brand logo presentation.”

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to the local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, Travelodge’s nominated charity partner.