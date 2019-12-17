Support available from the Scottish Welfare Fund for East Renfrewshire residents

East Renfrewshire Council is reminding local residents who may be struggling financially at this time of year that they can apply to the Scottish Welfare Fund for help with essential living costs.

The Scottish Welfare Fund is open to those on low income and require assistance with food or heating costs.

There are two grants within the fund.

The Crisis Grant is available for those in a crisis situation such as a fire or flood in the home or unexpected financial hardship. The Community Care Grant helps with costs to live in the community or keep your family together.

Once a Crisis Grant application has been made, the council will make a decision no later than the end of the next working day. The grant is tax free and doesn’t need to be paid back.

Housing and Maintenance Services Convener, Councillor Danny Devlin said: “The festive period can be especially difficult for those on a low income or experiencing a crisis, however the Scottish Welfare Fund is in place to help mitigate in these situations. I would encourage anyone facing hardship to get in touch with our staff who will be able to explain the process and assist in making an application.”

To find out more about the Scottish Welfare Fund visit www.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/scottishwelfare or call 0141 577 3475.