Strathbungo Window Wanderland is back!

Strathbungo Window Wanderland will return, in spectacular style, on Saturday, February 29, with a leap year special!

Journalist Peter Ross, in the Guardian, described last year’s event as ‘a glorious psychedelic playground... a retina-shredding explosion of pop culture’ and this leap year special promises to be just as incredible, transforming our streets into a spectacular outdoor gallery for all to enjoy.

Now in its 4th year and fast becoming a cultural highlight of the community calendar, this vibrant southside neighbourhood will play host to a street party like no other as residents transform their windows into a dazzling display of colour, creativity and community spirit.

Locals are busy plotting, designing, painting, borrowing ladders and rigging lights all in the name of creating a beautiful walking trail through the area.

Previous years have seen performances in front rooms, amazing projections onto buildings, mischievous monkeys, polka dot parties, disco balls, political pronouncements, mythical creatures, intricate installations, pop up bingo halls, hair salons and tattoo parlours, fantastical faraway lands and music filling the street.

This year, there are rumours of the return of a giant human jukebox, a 1920’s style speakeasy, a marching band and, of course, we’re all wishing for a leap year proposal!

Event mainstays Brass, Aye? will once again bring their unique and nimble-footed take on New Orleans funk to the streets, and Pollywood will be screening films al fresco in a hidden garden cinema.

Event organiser and local resident, Sarah Reid explains: “All we ask is that residents create some kind of display in their front windows... It’s such a simple idea but I love the way that it shows so powerfully what we can achieve when we a community works towards something together. Strathbungo becomes a playground for everyone for the night and we’re reminded that we’re part of something bigger and hopefully feel more connected to our community.”

Strathbungo Window Wanderland, Saturday 29 February from 6-9pm

Cost: Free and unticketed