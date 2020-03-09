Slum landlord’s nursery plans rejected

A slum landlord and the former owner of a “squalid” care home has lost her bid to turn another care home into a nursery.

Anu Sarker, who owned a Mansewood home shut down after the death of a “dehydrated and emaciated” woman, had asked Glasgow City Council for

permission to convert The Beeches Residential Home in Muirend.

But city chiefs have ruled against her plan as it doesn’t comply with council policies.

They had issues with the proposed location, parking, play space and catering.

Complaints flooded in to the council after Mrs Sarker’s bid was submitted, with residents claiming her plan would bring “substantial” traffic.

Some questioned her suitability to run a nursery. However, she had insisted she would not be involved day-to-day.

“We object to someone with a history of such questionable care of vulnerable members of society to be granted permission for a nursery,” one

person said.

The authority’s note on the final decision stated excessive parking – as well as a lack of detail – would fail to protect the B-listed

building and the wider conservation area.

Mrs Sarker and her husband Dr Rahda Sarker previously ran the Glenglova Residential Home, in Mansewood, which was closed following the death

of a 79-year-old woman after she was admitted to hospital.

Speaking in 1994, Sheriff Daniel Convery described that home as a “squalid enterprise where frail and confused residents were kept as human

livestock for money”.

Mrs Sarker, a former teacher, has defended the care provided at that home, describing the accusations as “all lies”. Dr Sarker pursued an

appeal against the General Medical Council decision to strike him off but abandoned it after three years.

She previously said she wouldn’t run the nursery if the plans were approved.

“I am retired now, it is too big for me. If someone wants to buy it, no problem. Whoever is running it, they will sort it all themselves.”

Last year, it was revealed the council was planning to compulsory purchase a rundown flat in Govanhill owned by Mrs Sarker. She has been

removed from the landlord register.

She blamed the tenants for the poor living conditions, saying: “I have looked after them but they destroy it.”