Silverburn Cares for Glasgow this Christmas

Kind-hearted Silverburn has donated more than £550 worth of supplies to Glasgow South-West Foodbank this month, as the food bank prepares for its busiest period of the year.

Tins of tuna, Christmas puddings, bags of rice, fruit and vegetables were included in the drop-off, alongside essentials such as nappies, shower gel, shampoo and toothbrushes.

Silverburn has been working with the Glasgow South-West Foodbank for the past five years, supporting local families in crisis.

The southside shopping centre has now donated more than £12,000 worth of supplies to the Glasgow South-West Foodbank and Crookston Community Group through its Silverburn Cares initiative, a community fund set up to support local causes.

This December, Silverburn Cares has donated £500 worth of food to Volunteer Glasgow Befriending Service for 10 local families identified by the charity; £400 worth of winter essentials was donated to the Glasgow Wayside Club; £500 has been donated to Social Bite for Christmas dinners for homeless people in the city and £200 worth of gifts will be sent to Children 1st, as part of its Christmas toy appeal.

David Pierotti, Silverburn General Manager, said: “Christmas is a time that should be enjoyed by everyone and our Silverburn Cares programme is doing its little bit to make sure that people enjoy a comfortable festive season. We’re very proud of the work which the initiative does throughout the year to support people in our local community, and it is amazing to see the impact it can have.”

Claire McCunnie from the Glasgow South-West Foodbank added: “We are so grateful for the continued support from Silverburn, these donations enable us to help the people we are proud to serve. The last few days before Christmas has seen us feed more than 300 people and we couldn’t do that without these generous donations.”