Scottish SPCA receives generous donations from Govan and Linwood ASDA stores

The Scottish SPCA has received generous donations of £1,000 from the Govan ASDA store and £500 from the Linwood ASDA store.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was overwhelmed by the support shown from the local business who fundraised for the society through their green token scheme.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue centre superintendent, Sharon Comrie, said: “We’re so grateful for all the support from Asda stores throughout Scotland who have raised over an incredible £6,000 in total so far.

“The passion and enthusiasm shown by the staff and customers at Asda has been incredible.

“We don’t receive any funding from the government so we rely entirely on kind donations such as this.

“In 2019, we cared for almost 10,000 animals. It costs £44,000 per day to run the society so donations like this are invaluable to allow to continue our work rescuing, rehabilitating, rehoming and releasing the animals of Scotland.”

An Asda spokesman said: “We are really proud to be able to continually support the local charity groups in our area, and through our green token scheme we are always thrilled when customers’ chosen good causes benefit from these vital funding boosts.

“We also help to raise awareness of what these groups do and it’s great to see the Scottish SPCA benefit from the £1,500 donation.”

For more information on Scottish SPCA fundraising please email fundraising@scottishspca.org, call 03000 999 999 (opt 4).