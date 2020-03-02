Scottish SPCA found loving home for puppy thrown from window in Glasgow thanks to its animal helpline

The Scottish SPCA found a loving home for terrier/collie cross puppy Fly after she was thrown from a window in Glasgow.

Witnesses reported seeing Fly being forced from the second floor window and landing on the concrete below.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity receives around 200,000 phone calls to its helpline each year to rescue abused, injured and abandoned animals across Scotland.

A simple phone call can mean life or death to animals like Fly.

Inspector Janet Proudlock said, “Fly was immediately taken to an emergency vet where she was found to have a broken hind leg and a collapsed lung.

“When I first laid eyes on Fly she looked so traumatised, it was heartbreaking. The moment she looked at me with her soulful brown eyes, I knew I had to take care of her forever and give her the loving home she needed.

“When she was better, I took her home but there was still a lot of work to be done to bring her out of her shell. She was scared of her own shadow and was very timid around men.

“Her whiskers were missing when she came in to our care. To this day she is terrified of scissors, brushes and combs. I can’t even imagine what happened to her.

“When I first started taking her out on walks, she wanted to walk in my footprints. She soon learned to enjoy being outside but even today, she never strays far.

“I fell in love with her the day we met and it has grown so much over the years. We go everywhere together. She has turned in to a loyal, intelligent and loving dog.

“We visit my mother in a residential home and she is treated like a celebrity. She loves the belly rubs and sitting being stroked.

“She does have a cheeky side, she can turn her bad leg at right angles to gain the sympathy vote!

“She is the most faithful companion and she means the world to me.”

Scottish SPCA animal rescue and rehoming superintendent Sharon Comrie said, “We are so grateful every time we get a call to our animal helpline. The public are our eyes and ears and we investigate every call made to us.

“On average, we get a phone call every 30 seconds to report an abused or injured animal.

“With a simple phone call, we are able to give animals like Fly their second chance in life.

“As we are a charity and receive no government funding, we rely entirely on generous donations from members of the public. Regular membership is so important to us so that we can ensure services such as the helpline will be secured for many years to come.”

You can report a concern for the welfare of an animal to the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Follow the Scottish SPCA’s urgent helpline campaign #SaveBo on social media for the month of March.

To find out more about becoming a member of the Scottish SPCA and donating regularly, visit www.scottishspca.org/savebo.