Scottish Property Centre Shawlands sponsors Queens Park in the Community

Young footballers playing for Queens Park Football Club received a welcome boost after local business Scottish Property Centre Shawlands stumped up for their training kit.

The estate agency, whose office is on Kilmarnock Road, is one of five businesses to sponsor youth teams at the club, which is based at Hampden Park. Niddrie Motors, Reigart, City Refrigeration and BASF also provided sponsorship support.

The club launched a fundraising drive to raise £1500 to pay for outdated kit and training equipment that included raffles, a community fun day and an appeal to local businesses.

Thanks to donations from Scottish Property Centre Shawlands and the other businesses, they managed to raise £5000.

The club, which fields five squads of boys and girls aged three to 18 in the Glasgow and District Youth League, plays home games and trains at Lesser Hampden

George Watson, Head of Community at Queens Park FC, said: “We needed to replace the kit and equipment because it was looking a bit tired and one of the coaches knew someone at Scottish Property Centre Shawlands which generously agreed to put up some of the sponsorship money.

“Without their support, we’d been reliant on players’ subscriptions to pay for everything, but this means we can do so much more.

“We’re incredibly lucky to be able to use the facilities at Lesser Hampden which are fantastic.”

Gregor Cope, Director of Scottish Property Centre Shawlands, said: “As a local business we rely on the support and goodwill of the communities in which we operate, and we’re delighted to be able to give something back.

“The boys and girls look great in their new training kits and we wish them every success for the rest of the season and next.”