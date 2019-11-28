Runway Theatre Company brings festive cheer to Clincarthill Church

Runway Theatre Company’s forthcoming Christmas Concert - It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – takes place next month.

Soloists from the Southside based musical theatre group will present a selection of some of the best loved Christmas songs and carols for one night only.

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity will benefit from this concert.

The concert takes place at Clincarthill Church, 1220 Cathcart Road, Glasgow on Friday, December 20.

Tickets are £10 each and include interval refreshments of shortbread and mince pies!

Tickets can be obtained via the website or by contacting the company’s Booking Manager Ken Christie on 01786 472756.