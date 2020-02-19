Run the Blades receives share of EventScotland’s National Events Programme fund

Run the Blades, one of the country’s premiere trail running events, is one of six events across Scotland to share in £91,240 of funding from the latest round of EventScotland’s National Events Programme.

Taking place from July 17 – 18 on the UK’s largest onshore wind farm, Whitelee Wind Farm in Eaglesham, this year’s event will see two new elements added to the programme in addition to the 10km, half marathon and 50km ultramarathon that already take place.

On Saturday, a Children’s Mile will be held after the Half Marathon departs the Event Village and on Sunday, Ride the Blades will see the introduction of mountain biking to the programme.

The event has been awarded £21,000 from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate, to support transport, marquee and equipment hire.

VisitScotland Regional Director Gordon Smith said: “I am delighted that this popular East Renfrewshire event is to receive funding from EventScotland’s National Programme Fund. The funding will enable the event to build on its success and enhance the experience for visitors and locals alike with plans to introduce a children’s mile and mountain biking to this year’s programme.

“The National Funding Programme plays a vital role in maintaining Scotland’s reputation as a great destination for events that celebrate our culture and heritage whilst delivering real economic benefits to their local communities.”

“Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change.”

Lee Payton, Director of Breaking Strain Events, which organizes Run the Blades, said: “We’re delighted to receive support from EventScotland for the third year in succession. Over the past two years, alongside EventScotland and headline sponsor ScottishPower, we’re proud of the fact that Run the Blades is an accessible event for runners of all fitness and experience levels. In 2018 we had our first visually impaired runner and last year our first wheelchair competitor took on the 10K. This year our focus is on reducing our use of single-use plastic through innovative water supplies at checkpoints, increasing our recycling and eliminating our waste to landfill.”

The National Events Programme is a strategic development programme that supports eligible events that take place outside of Edinburgh and Glasgow. Events can bid for a maximum of three rounds of funding to support additional elements or new activity that will help grow the event.

Applications are currently being sought from events for the next round of the National Programme.

The deadline is 5 June 2020 with events taking place from January 2021 onwards eligible to apply. Guidelines for entry are available on www.eventscotland.org.